15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit, police say

Originally it was reported that police were looking for three suspects. DPD has confirmed as of 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, they are now looking for one suspect.

DETROIT – Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.

Investigators are still sorting through information and video but say this started with an exchange over social media. Around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, suspect(s) arrived at the party of 20 to 30 teenagers, according to police.

“Three suspects arrived on foot and the victim came to the doorway, and shots were fired from not only from the ground but also from the apartment at each other. And the victim was hit in the chest and came back inside the apartment where he passed away,” said Detroit Police 6th Precinct Captain Michael Dicicco.

Officials say that the party was in an upper suite.

Parents of the teens are on the scene and are cooperating.

“It was pretty wild and chaotic at first. People’s cooler heads have prevailed. They’ve calmed down now, and they’re being cooperative. Some of the parents took their kids and left right away. Some went to the 6th precinct and gave statements which were appreciated because that’s where we got a lot of our good information,” said Dicicco.

Police are still searching for the suspect(s). If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detroit Police Department.

This is a developing story, and information will be updated when it becomes available.