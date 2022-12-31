Former president of Madonna University Sister Rose Marie Kujawa dies at 79

LIVONIA, Mich. – The former president of Madonna University out of Livonia has passed away at the age of 79.

The university announced on Saturday that Sister Rose Marie Kujawa died on Dec. 29, just one month before her birthday.

Kujawa served as Madonna’s president from 2001 to 2015.

The sister earned her bachelors from Madonna University in 1966 and in 1976, was assigned to teach at the same school. Kujawa taught mathematics and taught the first computer course at the university. She also helped introduce the first graduate program at Madonna University in 1982.

Appointed as the sixth president of Madonna University in 2001, Kujawa held the position for 14 years. During her time, the University grew to have 100 undergraduate and 35 graduate programs. Enrollment also went up 8%.

With all of the achievements that were done by Kujawa and her time at Madonna University, she landed a spot in the Livonia Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2014.

Funeral details for Sister Rose Marie Kujawa

Visitation:

Jan. 2

3 - 8 p.m.

Felician Convent

7 p.m. Rosary

Funeral services:

Jan. 3

Visitation: 10 -10:30 a.m.

Morning Prayers: 10:30 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m.

Felician Convent

The funeral mass will also be streamed on Zoom.

Click here to join the stream, and make sure to enter the passcode: 754083

To read Kujawa’s obituary, click here.