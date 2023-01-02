Man’s pickup truck shot while driving to work on The Lodge

DETROIT – A man’s pickup truck was struck by gunfire while he was driving to work on The Lodge, police said.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on northbound M-10 near Glendale Avenue.

Michigan State Police officials said the man was heading to work when he heard what sounded like three gunshots. He believed the shots had been fired from another vehicle, and his pickup was struck, according to authorities.

The man exited at Glendale Avenue and drove the rest of the way to work, officials said.

One bullet hole was found in the truck. The driver was not injured.

Police said the man saw a dark vehicle behind his pickup at the time of the shooting, but he doesn’t know the make or model. He didn’t see any muzzle flashes.

The freeway was shut down while troopers searched for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.