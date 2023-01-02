Morning 4: Court ruling could raise Michigan’s minimum wage even more in 2023 -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

New year brings Michigan’s minimum wage above $10, but it could rise even more

The minimum wage in the state of Michigan increased on the first day of the year as scheduled, but that number may jump even higher in the coming months due to a looming court decision.

At the start of the new year, Michigan’s minimum wage increased to above $10 an hour for the first time in the state’s history. As of Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage employees in the Great Lakes State are subject to earn $10.10 per hour -- up from $9.87 in 2022 -- while tipped employees have a minimum wage of $3.84 an hour.

Those numbers could increase even more this year due to a minimum wage proposal adopted, in part, by the Michigan Legislature in 2018 -- a move currently under review in court.

Learn more here.

Inkster man receives nude images from 5th-grader, other girls for video game money, feds say

An Inkster man received dozens of nude images and videos from a fifth-grade girl and other children after offering to send them video game currency, officials said.

A criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 accuses Dimon Leon England of using Snapchat to entice children to send him child pornography.

Read the report here.

Despite a great season, this missed opportunity will haunt Michigan football for a long time

When fans look back at the 2022 Michigan football season, they’ll have fond memories of the undefeated regular season, the dominant win at Ohio State, and the Big Ten championship.

But they’ll also be haunted by what could -- no, what should -- have been.

See more here.

Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago

This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen. She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982.

Read more here.