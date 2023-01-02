Metro Detroit could see record warmth 1st week of New Year

4Warn Weather – Happy New Year! I hope you had a great New Years weekend, and your 2023 is off to a good start. We have a quiet weather day in store for today, but things then start changing tonight. But first, some breaks in the overcast have allowed temperatures to fall near the dewpoint in some areas, particularly south of 8 Mile. This has allowed some locally dense fog to develop, so the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee Counties until 10:00 a.m.

Otherwise, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies through the first Monday of 2023, and it’ll be mild with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light and variable.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m. Notice that the sun is setting about thirteen minutes later than it was a couple of weeks ago!

Rain develops tonight, and there could be some downpours at times. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

A steady rain Tuesday morning becomes more showery in the afternoon. Temperatures surge to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) following passage of a warm front, although it’ll be a little cooler for you if your south wind comes off the cooler waters of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. Tuesday’s record high is 59 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), set in 1950. We’ll be close!

Showers continue Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Colder on Wednesday with showers still possible. Temps remain nearly steady in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) and may even fall during the afternoon. Note for those of you who record temperatures in diaries or weather logs: Wednesday’s high will technically be set at midnight, with temperatures then probably still in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), but it will be cooler than that during the daytime when you are most likely to be out experiencing the conditions.

Colder air continues filtering in Wednesday night, with some light snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a few light snow showers possible. Highs only rise a few degrees into the mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

The upcoming weekend looks dry right now, with increasing sunshine as the weekend progresses, and highs in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).