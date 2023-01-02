Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago

DETROIT – This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen.

She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982.

According to reports, her car was found abandoned at the bar, packed with her belongings, including her purse. The exact date she disappeared is unclear.

She was 29 years old when she vanished and would be 70 years old now. Pry also went by the names “Stacy” and “Sue.”

She had blue eyes, stood between 5′4′' and 5′5′' inches tall, and weighed around 120 pounds. She had auburn hair but would dye it blonde. She had blue eyes.

She has a small mole above her lip and a tattoo of a cross between her thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.