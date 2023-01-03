22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place early Sunday morning in Oakland Township.

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County.

Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.

People living on Rochester Road, right across the street from the Rochester Cider Mill, woke up on New Year’s Day to find Oakland County investigators in their front yards.

Alex Uhrin lives close by to the scene of the accident and says officials worked for hours, documenting the hit-and-run where the 22-year-old was killed.

“They had from Whims Lane to, I want to believe, just shy of Mead Road shut down,” Uhrin said.

Benjamin’s family said he was doing everything right in life. He was a senior at Michigan State University and was studying electrical engineering.

He was home for the holidays and, for whatever reason, was walking down Rochester Road.

“Yes, it is worrisome to myself, cause, I’m 32 years old, and that’s, you know, ten years younger than me and I’ve lived on this road, I’ve walked to friend’s houses and things like that, so it has always lingered in my mind,” Uhrin explained.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying the hit-and-run driver.

Police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene after striking Kable. The vehicle is believed to have been a model between 2012 and 2019.

“A terrible crash like this is horrific enough, but to flee the scene and leave a person in the road like trash is unforgivable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We need the public’s help finding this person.”

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.

