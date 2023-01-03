38º

Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home

Officials unable to estimate man’s age, color of his eyes

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – The decomposing remains of a Black man were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and he still has not been identified.

The body was found on Jan. 3, 2021. Officials have not been able to estimate the man’s age or the color of his eyes.

He was 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds at the time of his death. He had gray or partially gray hair.

He was wearing two multicolored gym shoes, a white sock on his left foot, a tan and blue jacket and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1800.

DetailsJohn Doe
Date FoundJanuary 3, 2021
Location FoundDetroit
SexMale
Height5′ 4″
Weight102 lbs
Hair ColorGray or partially gray
Eye ColorUnknown
ContactDetroit police at 313-596-1800

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

