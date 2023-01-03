Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home

DETROIT – The decomposing remains of a Black man were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and he still has not been identified.

The body was found on Jan. 3, 2021. Officials have not been able to estimate the man’s age or the color of his eyes.

He was 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds at the time of his death. He had gray or partially gray hair.

He was wearing two multicolored gym shoes, a white sock on his left foot, a tan and blue jacket and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1800.

