Morning 4: Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing assault rifles -- and other news

Hamed Awad and some illegally manufactured firearms at Adam's Gun Store in Flint, according to authorities.

Michigan gun store owner accused of illegally making assault rifles, converting Glocks into rifles

Former and current employees of a Michigan gun store owner spoke with federal officials and exposed him for illegally manufacturing assault rifles and converting Glock pistols into rifles, authorities said.

EXPLAINER: What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement released early Tuesday. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010.

22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County.

