DTE Energy: 2 planned overnight power outages for East Dearborn

Outages will last one hour each

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A DTE Energy truck parked on a street Aug. 24, 2020 in Livonia, Mich. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. – DTE Energy has announced two planned outages for parts of East Dearborn on Thursday and Friday for repairs.

Here’s the info from DTE Energy:

“On Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6, we will be interrupting your power for about one hour, starting at 11:59 PM. These outages are necessary so that we can safely make repairs to the electrical system. 

During the outage, please unplug televisions, computers, and other sensitive electronics to prevent damage while the power is being restored. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Here’s the map showing where outages are planned:

Shaded area provided by DTE Energy. Graphic courtesy of Dearborn Department of Communications. (DTE/Dearborn)

