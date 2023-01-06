38º

Local News

16-year-old killed, teen injured in overnight shooting at Detroit house

Teen in stable condition at hospital

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – A 16-year-old girl was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting at a house in Detroit on Freeland Street overnight Friday.

The shooting took place on Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 12:30 a.m. at a home on Freeland Street near the intersection of Hubbell Avenue and Lyndon Street on Detroit’s west side.

Two girls were inside the home when someone fired shots from outside leaving the 16-year-old dead, the other teen injured and the windows and front door of the home damaged.

The teen injured in the shooting has not yet been identified but was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

Authorities are actively investigating and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

Previous: 1 girl killed, another injured in shooting at Detroit house, police say

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter