16-year-old killed, teen injured in overnight shooting at Detroit house

DETROIT – A 16-year-old girl was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting at a house in Detroit on Freeland Street overnight Friday.

The shooting took place on Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 12:30 a.m. at a home on Freeland Street near the intersection of Hubbell Avenue and Lyndon Street on Detroit’s west side.

Two girls were inside the home when someone fired shots from outside leaving the 16-year-old dead, the other teen injured and the windows and front door of the home damaged.

The teen injured in the shooting has not yet been identified but was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

Authorities are actively investigating and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

