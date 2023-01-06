1 girl killed, another injured in shooting at Detroit house, police say

DETROIT – One girl was killed and another girl was injured in a shooting overnight at a Detroit house, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6) in the 14500 block of Freeland Street, which is on Detroit’s west side near the intersection of Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.

Detroit police said two girls inside the house were struck by gunfire. One of the girls was killed, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is stable, according to authorities.

Officials continue to investigate. No additional information has been revealed.