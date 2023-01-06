21-year-old charged with killing woman, trying to murder another person in Detroit

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman and trying to murder another person in Detroit.

Officials said the incident happened Dec. 29 in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield Street on the city’s east side.

Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, is accused of fatally shooting a woman and trying to kill someone else, according to the Detroit Police Department.

He is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two felony firearm violations.

Wyrembelski has been remanded to jail.

No additional details have been revealed.