21-year-old charged with killing woman, trying to murder another person in Detroit

Terry Wyrembelski facing 4 felony charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Terry Allen Wyrembelski (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman and trying to murder another person in Detroit.

Officials said the incident happened Dec. 29 in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield Street on the city’s east side.

Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, is accused of fatally shooting a woman and trying to kill someone else, according to the Detroit Police Department.

He is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two felony firearm violations.

Wyrembelski has been remanded to jail.

No additional details have been revealed.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

