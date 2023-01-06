21-year-old man murdered sister, left her dead in living room of Detroit home, prosecutors say

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man is accused of murdering his sister and leaving her body in the living room of a Detroit home, prosecutors said.

Detroit police officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29 to a home in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield Street on the city’s east side.

When they arrived, police said they found Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, lying in the living room with a gunshot wound to her head.

Medical officials were called to the home, and they pronounced her dead.

Her brother, Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, of Detroit, is accused of shooting his sister with a handgun during an argument.

Officials said Terry Wyrembelski then shot a man who was in the home. That man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Terry Wyrembelski is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Dec. 31 in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Friday (Jan. 6)