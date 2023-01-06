36º

New members of U.S. House wait to be sworn in amid delay

Delay to elect a House Speaker means no committee assignments and no new members being able to be sworn in

Megan Woods, Reporter

WASHINGTON D.C. – The battle for House Speaker continues to drag on, with Kevin McCarthy losing a 10th bid late Thursday.

House Republicans remain divided over who should be the speaker, with 20 far-right members continuing to block McCarthy from the top leadership role.

McCarthy offered substantial concessions overnight, including offering the holdouts control of prime committee seats.

McCarthy has the support of 90% of Republican representatives, and frustrations are growing.

The delay in electing a House Speaker means no committee assignments and no new members being able to be sworn in.

That means new representatives Shri Thanedar (D) of Michigan’s 13th Congressional District and John James (R) of Michigan’s 10th Congressional District are still waiting to become members of congress.

