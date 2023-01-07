Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control

A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian. The city has been actively recruiting for a year but has yet to find a senior vet to staff the shelter.

DETROIT – A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian.

The city has been actively recruiting for a year but has yet to find a senior vet to staff the shelter.

“We’re facing the same challenge as shelters across the United States are, and there’s a shortage of shelter vets,” said DACC Director Mark Kumpf.

The shelter’s longtime vet is moving on, and as of Friday (Jan. 6), there is no veterinary staff in place at the shelter.

Friends of the DACC, the non-profit which helps the shelter, is calling local vets to see if any could come in once a week to assist.

“We do have plans in place if we get an animal in that needs emergency services,” Friends of the DACC board chairwoman Rachael Prenkert said.

The non-profit also seeks partnerships with local veterinary hospitals to help with spaying and neutering. Prenkert can be reached at Hello@friendsofdacc.org.

DACC is the busiest shelter in the state. The volume of animals, especially dogs, that come through its doors is staggering. Open veterinary positions can be applied for by clicking here.

In addition to immediate veterinary needs, DACC is always looking for fosters.

“If someone is willing to open their hearts and their homes to a new pet, now is the time,” Kumpf said. “If they’re looking to foster, adopt, foster and fail to adopt, or even willing to take an animal out for a break, we are looking for folks to come in.”