Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

David Woodger and the D-Woods Barber Shop in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.

Woodger, 46, owned the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

He was known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend and the coach of his youth basketball team.

The family said the 46-year-old was last seen leaving his barbershop on the evening of July 21, 2022, with a client.

David Woodger (WDIV)

Local 4 spoke to Woodger’s cousin, Tyesia Yancey, when his body was first found in August, who said he was getting a ride home from the client, someone he trusted.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Detroit police received a tip about human remains that had been found in a burned out house on Goddard Street in Detroit. Police were working to identify those remains when they were first found.

Nearly five months later, DNA results confirmed that the body found was David Woodger, police say.

Further details about the death have not been provided at this time.

Detroit police say the investigation is ongoing.