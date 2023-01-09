31 years ago: Remains of unidentified man found in abandoned Detroit home

DETROIT – The remains of a man believed to be 40 to 50 years old were found in an abandoned building in Detroit 31 years ago. He still hasn’t been identified.

The man was discovered on Jan. 10, 1992. Officials said it appeared someone was squatting in the abandoned house he was found in.

He is described as a Black man who stood 6′1′' tall. He had black hair that was short and tightly curled. His eye color is unknown.

He was found wearing several layers of clothing. The clothing includes the following; A large blue nylon jacket; An extra large green nylon ski-type jacket; Jordache brand jeans; Burgundy pants; Tan, long-sleeved shirt; Blue stocking cap; Dark blue web belt with a brass buckle; White Nike brand “Quantum Force” high top athletic shoes; Three pairs of blue argyle socks.

A blue handkerchief was found near the body.

The database did not list an investigating agency.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.