Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say

Wheelchair returned to family

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Oak Park stolen wheelchair returned (WDIV)

OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned.

Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.

Officials say that the wheelchair has since been returned to the family.

At this time, Oak Park police say this is a domestic situation.

We reached out to the family who posted a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money for a new wheelchair. The 6-year-old’s mother said the family is considering using the donations to build a wheelchair ramp.

