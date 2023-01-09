Detroit school will go virtual after bursting water pipes damaged majority of classrooms

DETROIT – A school on Detroit’s east side will have to go virtual this week after water pipes burst within the building causing severe damage to the majority of the classrooms.

On Monday, restoration crews were at Southeastern High School instead of students as bursting water pipes damaged the majority of classrooms.

From the third floor down to the first, burst pipes led to millions of dollars in damages. The school was closed today for Southeastern High School students, as they were supposed to return to classes after the holiday break.

“We’re talking about flooring, insulation in walls being removed, tiles, wiring exposed, instructional info and technology ruined,” said Executive VP of Detroit Federation of Teachers Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins.

DPSCD estimates repairs will take at least two months.

“I’m very sad by what I just saw in the building because this is a disruption to instruction not just for kids but for educators that provide daily instruction for kidsThe district now pivoting to online learning,” said Wilson-Lumpkins. “We are at a critical time, we’re at second card marking this is also our semester changeover for the next few weeks, so grades are crucial so it will be critical that our parents hang in there as the school pivots to online instruction for the next couple of weeks.

According to school officials, the gym was not damaged, so athletics may continue with practices but with a modified schedule.

Students of the high school can pick up laptops on Tuesday and Wednesday as they will return to classes virtually on Thursday.