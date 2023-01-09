35º

Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race

About 40 vehicles were involved in Sunday’s drag race

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend.

Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous.

One of the vehicles spotted had three people inside the car. Michigan State Police were able to catch them and they are now in jail pending a review of their case and charges.

“I don’t have enough troopers to stop a 40 person drag race, neither does Detroit,” said Shaw. “But we’re going to get somebody and you have to decide if that somebody is going to be you.”

