🔒 What Metro Detroit gas stations have surprisingly good food?

You’ve heard it, you see it, your wallet feels it: The cost of nearly everything has gone up. Many of us are looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to food.

Eating out is pricier, your everyday groceries are more expensive than before, and even fast food costs more (where are you, dollar menu?). So, where can you get a quick, cheap bite to eat these days?

One option: gas stations. Some spots offer hot or cold snacks and meals to go, which can sometimes be cheaper than anything else in the area.

Do you ever grab a bite at a gas station in the Metro Detroit area? If so, where is your favorite place to go? We want to hear all about your hidden gems!

Take our Insider survey below and let us know! (Survey not loading? Click here.)

Related: One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025