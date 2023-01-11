2 decades later: Latest on what is happening at the Perfecting Church property in Detroit

DETROIT – There were promises of a $60 million development with a big church that included condos and parking. But 20 years later, little has changed on the Perfecting Church property in Detroit.

Since nothing has happened over the past two decades, the City of Detroit is now threatening to take action against the church that sits on the corner of Woodward Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

On Sep. 3, 2003, Bishop Marvin Winans held a big news conference where he announced he intended to build a massive chur h with a 1,100 vehicle parking deck accompanied by 70 condos. He set the price at $60 million.

As there have been no signs that Winans vision will be built, Detroit City Attorney Conrad Mallett decided the waiting needs to end, along with the blight.

Mallett sent a letter telling Winans what he needs to clear things up. The city’s code enforcement department and also inspections need to see if the church is up to code. The inspection results are to be shown to the city.

Mallett told us he and Winans met up in December, talked all about this, and he said at the time Winans was saddened this property looks like it does.

Local 4 reached out to Winans over the past couple of days looking to get his side of this, but he did not return any of our calls.