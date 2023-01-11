Detroit teen charged for shooting, killing a 15-year-old boy at hotel

DETROIT – A teenage boy has been charged with the shooting and killing of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit.

Officials say that on Dec. 31 at 3:30 a.m., Detroit police were called to a hotel on Southfield Freeway in Detroit in response to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a news release that the teenage suspect allegedly fired a handgun into a hotel room multiple times, which is where the 15-year-old victim was.

Detroit police arrested the teenager, who is also the same age as the victim, on Jan. 4.

The teenager has been charged with a count of second-degree murder, a count of discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.

Previous coverage: 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit, police say