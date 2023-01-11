Parent charged with making school threat at Plymouth elementary school

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A parent is facing charges for making a threat at a Plymouth elementary school.

Stephen Constantine Fernimos is facing charges for allegedly making threats against Smith Elementary School while trying to pick up his child from an after-school program.

“My understanding is that the individual has been banned from the premises of the school,” said one parent wishing not to be named. “I am concerned for the safety of all children, whether it’s during school hours or at the after-school program.”

Fernimos was released on a bond worth $1,000,000.

The incident from Nov. 28 has landed the father in hot water ever since. Local 4 was told that on that day, Fornimos allegedly became irritated that his child was nowhere to be found for the 6 p.m. pick-up, turning his frustration towards the school.

It’s alleged he said he was going to go on a shooting spree and kill everybody. As a coincidence, a parent nearby was on the phone with the district, who heard everything while she was on speaker.

“I also felt a little better about the situation hearing that it was an after-hours incident,” said the anonymous parent. “So, my child, in particular, was not at the school at the time.”

Fornimos was arrested and arraigned on Dec. 16, where he pleaded not guilty to the malicious use of a telephone and the intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school.

The incident isn’t Fernimos’ first run-in with controversy, as he has family assault and domestic violence cases from 2019 and 2021.

As a result, the school switched security measures, as detailed in a letter released to parents. All visitors must now identify themselves, and they’re allowed entry one person at a time.

“I have complete faith in Smith Elementary School keeping our children safe, and I feel comfortable still sending my kids to school,” the parent said.

Parents can expect more of a police presence at the school.

Fornimos is due back in court Friday (Jan. 13).