89-year-old driver killed in Sumpter Township crash with train

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 89-year-old man was killed in a crash involving his vehicle and a train in Sumpter Township, officials said.

The crash happened Wednesday (Jan. 11) on Rawsonville Road, south of Bemis Road.

Police said the 89-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Authorities shut down Rawsonville Road during the early stages of the investigation, but it reopened Wednesday evening.

Officials from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Railroad Police are involved in the investigation.