Officers sent to middle school student’s home after Richmond Community Schools received third threat

All Richmond Community Schools closed Thursday

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Mich – Officers were sent to a middle school student’s home after Richmond Community Schools received their third threat.

The incident occurred at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) when the principal of Richmond Middle School, Ms. Marella, received notification from OK2SAY that a middle school student was going to “Come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it.”

The district immediately notified Richmond police, and officers were sent to the student’s home to investigate.

Contact has yet to be made with the student or the parents of the student as of 7:30 p.m.

The entire school district will be closed on Thursday (Jan. 12) as the investigation into the threat continues.

“All three of our buildings are on one campus,” said Superintendent Brian J. Walmsley. “K-12 students ride the same bus. The entire district is closed.”

