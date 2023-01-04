Death threat made against Richmond Middle School admin, their family contained ‘antisemitic remarks’

RICHMOND, Mich. – Police are investigating an antisemitic death threat made against a Richmond Community Schools staff member that triggered all schools in the district to close through the week.

All Richmond Community Schools went into lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3, after staff members discovered a written death threat at the middle school upon their return from holiday break. There were no students present at Richmond Middle School or any other schools in the district on Tuesday, however, as the schools were closed for an unrelated issue.

The threatening note, identified by police as a “complaint containing antisemitic remarks,” was reportedly directed at one specific administrator of Richmond Middle school -- the threat was not made to Richmond students, the building or the district as a whole.

According to Superintendent Brian Walmsley, the note contained a death threat that was directed at the middle school staff member, their spouse and their children. The target of the threat was notified, officials said, though they have not been publicly identified.

While police investigate the threat, all Richmond Community Schools will be closed through Friday, Jan. 6, and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9. The school was already closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3 due to a staff shortage, Walmsley said.

The cancellation of athletic events scheduled for Wednesday through Friday this week will be determined on a day-to-day basis, officials said Tuesday.

Richmond police are investigating the threatening note “with high priority,” and said that they take all threats seriously. Walmsley said Tuesday that the district plans to insist that the “individual or individuals involved with leaving this threatening note be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is beyond comprehension that someone would threaten the safety of an employee and their family.”

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call Detective Roberts at 586-727-4000.

Below is the entire letter sent by Superintendent Walmsley on Tuesday.

