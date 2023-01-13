29º

Lansing man returns to U.S. after spending nine months in Russia detention

Taylor Dudley crossed over Russian border without proper paperwork

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

LANSING, Mich. – A Lansing man returns to Michigan one day after being released by Russia.

Taylor Dudley, 35, was taken into custody by Russian border patrol nine months ago when he crossed the border from Poland.

The 35-year-old was backpacking in Europe, then went to Poland for a music festival and crossed over the Russian border without the proper paperwork.

Back in Washington, Dudely appeared with those who helped get him out, including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who immediately mentioned Paul Whelan, a Metro Detroit man still held in Russia accused of being a spy.

“Our work is not yet done,” said Richardson. “We will continue to work on the release of Paul Whelan and other Americans held in Russia whose cases are less known.”

With Dudley’s release, there was no prisoner exchange, as we saw recently with WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Dudley did not speak at Friday’s (Jan. 13) announcement, but Richardson made the point that the United States will continue to work to get Whelan out along with other Americans being held in Russia.

In dudely’s case, he was deported by Russia.

“It is important to acknowledge that despite the current environment between our two countries, which is not good, the Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor.”

Dudley is returning to Lansing from Washington with his mother after everything clears.

