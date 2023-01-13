Man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit 8 years ago still hasn’t been identified

DETROIT – A man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit eight years ago still hasn’t been identified.

A man believed to be around 50 years old was found frozen on Jan. 13, 2015, at the intersection of Seymour and Chalmers streets.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is estimated to have been 5′10′' and weighed around 138 pounds.

He had gray hair on his head that was about three to four inches long. He also had a mustache with a goatee, his cheeks were not cleanly shaven. He had brown eyes.

There was a 3-inch-long scar on his abdomen, located just one inch left of his midline -- just above his navel. There was a circular scar, about one inch in diameter, just one inch left of the linear scar.

He had a tracheostomy scar in the center of his neck, just above the clavicles. There were also multiple old linear scars on the left side of his face and neck from his cheekbone to the clavicle.

He was wearing a brown coat, blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, a black belt and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact Michigan State Police.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.