62-year-old man charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses.
Michael McCombs, 62, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with fraudulently obtaining funds from businesses.
The incidents were alleged to have occurred from Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023, where McCombs claimed to be a Detroit Public Schools Community District safety officer.
It has been alleged that the McCombs used the false claim to solicit charity money from multiple businesses in Detroit.
Investigation performed by the Detroit Police Department led to his arrest on Saturday (Jan. 7), leading to charges of:
- One count of charitable solicitation act
- One count of false pretenses, less than $200
- Three counts of impersonating a peace officer
- Two counts of attempted charitable solicitation act
- Two counts of attempted false pretenses, less than $200
McCombs was arraigned Friday (Jan. 13) morning in the 36th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 8:45 a.m.