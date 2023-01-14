Michigan set to receive over $81M in multi-state opioid settlements this month

DETROIT – Michigan municipalities will begin receiving over $81 million in funds awarded as part of multi-state opioid settlements.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday (Jan. 13), stating the participating local governments can expect to see the funds as soon as this month.

Nessel was part of a group of local attorney generals that went after top pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

The money will be used for opioid mediation.

Examples include treatment, recovery support, addiction prevention, and first responder support.

The payout was expected to begin in late 2022 but was held up by legal challenges brought on by the Ottawa County Commission.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Patricia Fresard granted Nessel’s request for summary disposition Friday, clearing any roadblocks with the settlement distributions.

“I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” said Nessel. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa County delayed millions of dollars from being put to good use to help Michigan residents and our communities recover.”