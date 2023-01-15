Morning 4: Texas native crowned as 2023 Miss Universe -- and other top stories

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.

Learn more here.

University of Michigan professor returns to work after being cleared of criminal charges

Peter Chen has resumed teaching at the University of Michigan’s division of Computer Science and Engineering after he was found not guilty of criminal charges.

Read more here.

‘Be a Hotdogger’: Oscar Mayer hiring driver for Wienermobile

If you are an outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college senior who has an appetite for adventure, you could be the next Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver.

Click here to learn how you can apply.

Detroit police searching for suspect involved in 2 armed robberies on city’s west side

Detroit Police Department (DPD) is searching for a man involved in two separate armed robberies that took place Friday night on the city’s west side.

Read more here.