50º

LIVE

Local News

Man, boy rescued from Detroit house fire, in critical condition

2 hospitalized with smoke inhalation

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – A man and a boy were hospitalized with smoke inhalation Tuesday after being rescued from a Detroit house fire.

At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, Detroit firefighters rescued a man in his 70s and an 11-year-old boy from a house fire on Barlow Street, near 7 Mile Road and Goulburn Avenue. Both were trapped inside the home and suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.

See footage from the scene in the video above.

The man and the boy were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter