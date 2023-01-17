Man, boy rescued from Detroit house fire, in critical condition

DETROIT – A man and a boy were hospitalized with smoke inhalation Tuesday after being rescued from a Detroit house fire.

At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, Detroit firefighters rescued a man in his 70s and an 11-year-old boy from a house fire on Barlow Street, near 7 Mile Road and Goulburn Avenue. Both were trapped inside the home and suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.

The man and the boy were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

No other details have been provided at this time.