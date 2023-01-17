Members want refunds after gyms in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills abruptly close

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The abrupt closure of two popular gyms in Oakland County at the end of 2022 has left members confused -- especially those who just signed deals last month.

On Dec. 29, 2022, AKT Royal Oak and AKT Rochester Hills both announced that they will be closing their studios for good after their final class two days later. The franchise owner of both gyms, Deanna Alfredo, wrote that the gyms were closing due to circumstances outside of her control.

“Four years ago, I was ecstatic to have found a unique boutique fitness brand and immediately became excited about the opportunity to change lives,” Alfredo said in a post. “But we are at the end of this amazing journey.”

The closure appears to have been abrupt for the staff, too, as a schedule was posted to Instagram in mid-December for the Royal Oak location with classes scheduled for January. On Dec. 29, Alfredo said she gave everything she had mentally, emotionally and financially to the gyms, but simply does “not have any financial resources left.”

Members were startled by the closure, especially those who signed membership deals as recently as December that don’t expire for several months. Members are calling on the gym to issue refunds.

Local 4 reached out to the Royal Oak gym, but officials did not respond to questions about refunds. They did say that AKT corporate has the option to take over the studios, but it is unclear if that will happen.