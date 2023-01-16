36º

Members demanding their money back after Royal Oak’s AKT Fitness abruptly closed its doors

AKT Fitness closed in December 2022

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A popular Royal Oak fitness destination shut down abruptly, and members want their money back.

AKT fitness studio made the surprising announcement on Instagram just hours after members were in a busy group class last month.

Some members told Local 4 that they had just signed new deals in December that don’t expire for several months.

Local 4 reached out to the Royal Oak location via Instagram, and we were told that the gym is a franchise and the franchisor AKT corporate has the option to take over the studio. As of Monday, there are no other updates.

