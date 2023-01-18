Donor helps dog rescue after break-in on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An anonymous donor has stepped in to help a Detroit animal rescue secure a safer facility after a recent break-in.

Make A Difference Dog Rescue on the city’s eastside had four dogs stolen earlier this month. Fortunately, all four dogs were found safely in abandoned buildings within 24 hours.

As word of the break-in got out, an anonymous donor stepped in.

Make A Difference Founder Julie Jones said the donor is willing to match dollar-to-dollar donations up to $500,000.

The money will go toward securing the shelter in a new, safer location.

“I’ll always be grateful for this location, but right now, we have just been experiencing so much crime, and every time it just takes us spending more and more money to secure this location which we could spend on a newer, better facility,” said Jones.

A GoFundMe account has been launched, and the donor will hold onto their funds until enough money is raised to move forward with the project.

In the meantime, the rescue has boosted security to ensure the safety of its dogs and staff.

“We just don’t want to give anybody the opportunity to ever do this again,” Jones said. “I’m responsible for all those beating hearts in there, and I’ve just got to make sure that they stay safe.”