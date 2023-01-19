Flint family receives life sentence for shooting, killing security guard over mask mandate

Three people are sentenced to prison for the rest of their lives for the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard.

Calvin Munerlyn was shot in the back of the head on May 1, 2020. According to witnesses, it was over a COVID-19 facemask policy.

Raymonyea Bishop, Larry Teague, and Sharmel Teague were all found guilty in November of first-degree premeditated murder and firearm. Now family members are reacting.

“It makes me feel better knowing that they’re behind bars and they’ll be there for life without a chance to parole,” said Calvin Munerlyn’s wife, Latryna Sims.

Sims and Munerlyn were married for 10 long years. Now for the first time, she’s getting the chance to address the people heading to prison for taking her life partner away.

“I really had to compose myself and know that I realized I was in the court because what I wanted to say I really couldn’t say,” Sims said.

According to testimony, Munerlyn was a Family Dollar employee asking then-customer Sharmel Teague’s daughter to wear a mask in the Flint store in May 2020.

After an argument, prosecutors say Sharmel Teague spat on Munerlyn before coming back with her husband, Larry Teague, and son, Raymonyea Bishop. From there, it’s said that Bishop shot Munerlyn in the back of the head at point-blank range.

While addressing the court on Tuesday, Bishop, who just turned 26, said he believed that the shooting was “God’s will.” He also apologized to Munerlyn’s family.

“You so young,” Sims said in response. “It has so much potential like for you to just do something so reckless and ignorant, to get your whole life taken away from you is crazy. And then to say that he was God’s will. Well, I guess it was God’s will for you to go to prison for the rest of your life too,”

Munerlyn’s youngest son says he’s relieved to hear the sentencing, feeling justice is finally served for his dad.

“I am doing everything in memory of my pops,” said Munerlyn’s son, Khalim Munerlyn. “I know he’s happy up there.”

Because of disruptive behavior, Larry Teague was removed from the courtroom before he was even able to hear his sentencing.