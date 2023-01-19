Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial

A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern.

Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.

Reynolds was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, and was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm.

Judge Kenneth King said if the allegations are true, a crime like that has no place in Detroit.

“He fired not one, not two, not three, four or five times into the head of an unarmed woman,” King said.

King said he has had it with horrific violent crime and that those responsible have no place in this city.

“If these allegations are true, this is exactly the kind of element that we need to rid our city of. This is the worst kind of bloodthirsty crime,” King said.

Reynolds was bound over and will face trial on murder charges.

