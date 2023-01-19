Morning 4: Legal battle over Van Gogh painting at Detroit Institute of Arts heads to federal court -- and other news

Vincent van Gogh's "Liseuse De Romans" painting hangs at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Jan. 5, 2023. The piece of art is currently involved in litigation between the Detroit museum and a Brazilian art collector who claims he owns the painting.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Fight over disputed Van Gogh artwork headed to federal court in Detroit

A Vincent van Gogh painting on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts is currently at the center of an international dispute after an art collector claims the painting belongs to him.

Van Gogh’s “Liseuse De Romans” painting is being shown as part of the DIA’s Van Gogh in America exhibit, which is set to end on Jan. 22. Just this month, however, the museum was sued by a Brazilian art collector who claims the painting -- which has been temporarily loaned to the DIA for the exhibit -- has been kept from him since purchasing it in 2017.

Now, the battle is heading to federal court on Thursday.

See the report here.

Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns

A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said.

Read the report here.

Timeline outlines Pontiac woman’s activity, contact with deputies before she, 2 sons froze to death

Oakland County officials released a detailed timeline that outlines a Pontiac woman’s activity and contact with deputies in the days leading up to when she and her two sons froze to death in a field.

Monica Cannady, 35, of Pontiac, and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton and 3-year-old Malik Milton, were found dead around 3:10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) in a vacant field off of Branch Street.

See the timeline here.

Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket

A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket.

Read more here.