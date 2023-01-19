Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns

DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said.

The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 35-year-old Hassan Chokr, of Dearborn, is being charged with attempting to purchase three firearms and possessing the firearms prior to an attempted December purchase.

Chokr was initially arrested in December and accused of threatening preschoolers and their parents in front of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. He was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation.

Chokr trying to purchase guns

The 35-year-old from Dearborn filled out an electronic federal firearms form in an effort to purchase three firearms on Dec. 2, 2022. Chokr was attempting to buy a Landor Arms, 12-gauge shotgun; a Del-ton, 5.56mm rifle; and a Glock, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Officials say that on the form, Chokr made false statements so he would be granted permission to possess the guns.

On the form, Chokr falsely claimed that he had not been previously convicted of a felony when in 2017, the Dearborn man was convicted of felony stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent in Livingston County.

Another false claim that Chokr submitted on the form was that there were no felony charges currently pending against him. Chokr is currently waiting for charges of a past assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thirdly, Chokr falsely claimed that he has never been committed to a mental institution, but officials say that in 2021, Michigan courts granted a petition for the Dearborn man to receive mental health treatment.

Officials say Chokr was denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) after submitting the firearm form at the Dearborn gun store. It is noted that Chokr did not make a firearm transition after being denied.

More about his alleged ethnic intimidation

Officials said Chokr made antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children, and security workers in the preschool parking lot while arguing about the support of Israel.

Temple Bath El security members and Bloomfield Township police were called to the synagogue. Officers pulled Chokr over as he exited the parking lot and confirmed his identity.

He was arrested later and charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation.

“Antisemitic and racist threats, or ethnic intimidation of any kind, will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Chokr was taken to the Oakland County Jail. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted.

