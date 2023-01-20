Oakland County lottery club wins $3.7M Lotto 47 jackpot prize

CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County lottery club won a $3.73 million prize from Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 game.

A four-person Oakland County lottery club, Michigan Lucky 4, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing making them $3.73 million richer.

According to Michigan Lottery, the club’s representative bought the winning ticket at a Sunoco gas station in Clarkston.

“Our family decided to form a Lottery club and we have been playing together for a while. I bought a Lotto 47 ticket for our club and forgot to check it after the drawing. A few days later, I was at the same retailer I purchased the ticket, and the owner told me they had sold a $3.73 million winning Lotto 47 ticket. I made a mental note to check my ticket when I got home and then completely forgot about it‚” said the club’s representative. “A few days later, I saw the ticket and remembered that I still hadn’t checked it. When I realized that we’d won the jackpot, it took me awhile to gather my thoughts. Once it sunk in, I called my wife and the other club members to tell them the good news! It still seems unreal.”

The club members recently traveled to Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. They opted to receive their jackpot as a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $2.5 million.

All four club members say they plan to save their winnings.

For more information on the Lotto 47 game, visit Michigan Lottery’s website by clicking here.