Here’s how a shattered fence is being used to heal a heartbroken community in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A shattered fence in Lincoln Park is a grim reminder of a tragic moment that shattered an entire community.

Four young lives were lost in November 2022 when a teenager on a joy ride crashed an SUV.

“Every day when you drive by, and you see this fence down like this, it is just a reminder of what happened,” said Jason Plesky of JD’s Professional Carpentry.

Plesky and James Daniels drive by the shattered fence on Cicotte Avenue in Lincoln Park daily.

“I drive my daughter to school, so I drive by every day and see it, and you know it is a memory that something tragic happened here that should have never happened,” Plesky said.

The memory he spoke about is of when four young lives were lost during a joyride on Nov. 17, killing an 18-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, and 8-year-old Derriona Duncan.

Plesky works with Daniels, who owns JD’s Professional Carpentry. Seeing the broken fence reminds them of the shattered families, who also pass by the tragic reminder.

“But this won’t be a constant reminder in their face every time they come out,” said Daniels said. “We are going to get it back together for them to start with the healing. A visual can bring something back to you that you don’t want to think about.”

Both men say no one will forget what happened there or the young lives lost, but it’s time to fix the fence and heal this heartbroken community.

“I just want to do it because it is the right thing to do.”

Plesky and Daniels say they will begin working on repairing the fence in February.