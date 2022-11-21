Mother of girl killed during Lincoln Park joyride crash is trying to put it all into words

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was the youngest of three victims in last week's deadly crash in Lincoln Park spoke Monday. The grief-stricken mother's other daughter may have been driving the car.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – The mother of the 8-year-old girl who was the youngest of three victims in last week’s deadly crash in Lincoln Park spoke Monday. The grief-stricken mother’s other daughter may have been driving the car.

The police investigation is focused on the possibility that it was a joyride broadcast live on Instagram right up until the crash.

It’s impossible to imagine what Latonya Howard is going through right now, but she’s attempting to put it into words.

Derriona Duncan, a 15-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man were killed in that one-car crash on Thursday (Nov. 17).

Read: 2 children, 1 teen killed, 2 hurt when girl crashes car in Lincoln Park while live streaming joyride

Duncan’s mother, Latonya Howard, is in a daze and wanted to speak to Local 4 but not show her face, as the pain of losing her daughter has taken its toll, but she wants everyone to know about her little girl.

“She was very smart and liked to dance,” said Howard.

Sitting across from Howard was her 14-year-old daughter Jamiere, who may have been driving the car during that joy ride. Her baby sister and two others are gone, and a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Jamiere wasn’t badly hurt and did not speak while we were there.

“She’s (Jamiere) been kind of spaced out,” Howard said.

Howard and the family still have questions about what happened last Thursday night. Duncan’s godmother said the focus is on helping Howard, who says she cannot return to her Lincoln Park home as it is just too painful.

“Even yesterday, when she was on the phone giving someone the address, it broke her,” Howard said. “So right now, we’re just trying to get through the funeral arraignments and relocate her and her daughter,” said the godmother.

“Because after everything is over with and everybody goes back to their normal life, I’m still going to be the one stuck with this on my heart,” Howard said.

Click here to help the family.

MORE: What Lincoln Park officials said about rollover crash that left 3 children dead, 2 others hurt

The scene of a Nov. 17, 2022, crash that left three children dead in Lincoln Park. (WDIV)

The scene of a Nov. 17, 2022, crash that left three children dead in Lincoln Park. (WDIV)