3 children killed, 2 hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Lincoln Park while live streaming joy ride

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Three children were killed and two others were critically injured in Lincoln Park when a 14-year-old girl lost control of a car and crashed into a tree while live streaming a joyride on Instagram, police said.

Officials said the five children took an SUV out for a joyride Thursday night (Nov. 17), but none of them were old enough to legally drive.

Lincoln Park homeowner and former EMT Jennifer Kruger said the crash happened at 9 p.m. Thursday in her yard off of Cicotte Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl was driving the SUV with another teenage girl in the front passenger seat, according to authorities. There were two boys and an 8-year-old girl in the back.

Officials said the driver lost control and rolled off of Cicotte Avenue. The SUV struck a tree in Kruger’s front yard before crashing into her fence.

Two children were ejected from the SUV, police said.

“I wish I could have helped them,” Kruger said. “I was freaked out when I found out they were kids, and that I couldn’t help them. I couldn’t get near the car -- I didn’t even know if the car was going to blow up. That’s what kind of scared me, at first. I’m thinking, ‘Well is it going to catch on fire?’ Because it hit hard. Literally, it rocked my house. I’ve never felt that before. It was like a bomb went off. It was bad.”

Officials said the children were joyriding while on Instagram Live. There were 55 people watching the live stream at the time of the crash.

