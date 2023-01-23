25-year-old Monroe woman killed in Frenchtown Township crash

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old Monroe woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and collided head-on with another vehicle in Frenchtown Township, according to police.

Police said Victoria Donnelly-Goins lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic at 8:34 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 23) on Newport Road, east of Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township.

Donnelly-Goins’ vehicle traveled over the center line and struck a 2019 Ford Escape being driven by Shannon Klotz, 34, of Flat Rock, Michigan. Klotz was traveling eastbound on Newport Road when she was struck.

Donnelly-Goins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Klotz was assessed and released by medical personnel.

Both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Airbags in both vehicles deployed. Police believe speed is a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should call 734-240-7557. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online.