CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who wandered from his home in Clinton Township.

According to a news release, a five-year-old boy left his home on Jan. 23 near Harper Avenue north of 15 Mile Road.

Police say that the officers were able to locate the child and transported him to a local hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A news release stated that this incident is under investigation, and the details at this time are limited.