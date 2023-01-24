Detroit police fired at during pursuit of erratic drivers without license plates

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after firing shots at Detroit police officers during a car chase on Hayes Street early Sunday morning.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, two drivers were arrested on Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 on Hayes Street near Maddelein Avenue.

Chief White says there were two cars driving erratically without license plates on Hayes street and patrol officers attempted a traffic stop of one of the vehicles.

The chief said that once the officers got close to the vehicle with their lights on, the occupants fired shots at the cruiser. Officers decided to continue the pursuit and not return gunfire.

The suspect vehicle fired six shots at police in three different locations during the chase.

Chief White said the pursuit ended when the car crashed. He said the occupants only sustained minor injuries from the crash and officers were not injured.

Officers recovered the weapon after the fact, it had been tossed from the car.

Authorities discovered the two suspects involved were out on parole and Chief White said they are planning on contacting the parole agents. “We’re looking at what we can do to revoke those privileges as well as charges,” White said.

Chief White acknowledged the police work in the chase during a press conference on Monday where he provided updates on several cases.

