Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas.
The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit.
Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached him on foot.
One of the teens pointed a weapon at him and demanded he hand over his car keys and money. Then all three suspects entered the victim’s silver Hyundai Accent and fled the scene.
|Details
|Suspect 1
|Suspect 2
|Suspect 3
|Sex
|Male
|Male
|Male
|Age
|Late teens
|Late Teens
|Late Teens
|Height
|5′9′'
|5′9′'
|5′9′'
|Weight
|140 lbs
|140 lbs
|140 lbs
|Clothing
|Face mask, red/blue jacket and gray pants
|Face mask, black hooded sweatshirt
|Gray coat, light-color jeans, black ‘Timberland’ boots
Police said nobody was injured in the carjacking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Read: More local crime coverage