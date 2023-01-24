31º

Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

Carjacking suspects are believed to be in their late teens

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Detroit police released photo of suspects in a carjacking that happened at 3 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, on East Outer Drive in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas.

The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit.

Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached him on foot.

One of the teens pointed a weapon at him and demanded he hand over his car keys and money. Then all three suspects entered the victim’s silver Hyundai Accent and fled the scene.

DetailsSuspect 1Suspect 2Suspect 3
SexMaleMaleMale
AgeLate teensLate TeensLate Teens
Height5′9′'5′9′'5′9′'
Weight140 lbs140 lbs140 lbs
ClothingFace mask, red/blue jacket and gray pantsFace mask, black hooded sweatshirtGray coat, light-color jeans, black ‘Timberland’ boots

Police said nobody was injured in the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

