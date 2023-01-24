Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

Detroit police released photo of suspects in a carjacking that happened at 3 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, on East Outer Drive in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas.

The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit.

Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached him on foot.

One of the teens pointed a weapon at him and demanded he hand over his car keys and money. Then all three suspects entered the victim’s silver Hyundai Accent and fled the scene.

Details Suspect 1 Suspect 2 Suspect 3 Sex Male Male Male Age Late teens Late Teens Late Teens Height 5′9′' 5′9′' 5′9′' Weight 140 lbs 140 lbs 140 lbs Clothing Face mask, red/blue jacket and gray pants Face mask, black hooded sweatshirt Gray coat, light-color jeans, black ‘Timberland’ boots

Police said nobody was injured in the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

