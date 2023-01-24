Missing 5-year-old child dies after wandering from Clinton Township home in cold weather

The park where a 5-year-old boy was found Jan. 23, 2023, in Clinton Township.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A missing 5-year-old boy died after he wandered away from his home in Clinton Township and was underdressed in the cold weather.

Officials said the child was found early Monday (Jan. 23) morning in the area of 15 Mile and Harper roads in Clinton Township.

His mother said she last saw him around 10 p.m. Sunday when she put him to bed. He was only wearing an undershirt and underwear, a dispatcher said.

“Our caller is stating he’s out with a male who’s looking for his autistic 5-year-old son,” a dispatcher said, via Broadcastify.

Clinton Township police went to the Saravilla Apartments, where the family lives.

The Saravilla Apartments in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

“The parents of the 5-year-old are going to be outside, walking around the building,” the dispatcher said. “The mother is under the car ports crying.”

The child wasn’t found in the apartment complex, so authorities fanned out to the Clinton Cooperative next door. That’s where they found the boy in a park with a jungle gym and a basketball court.

Officials said they tried to save the child’s life. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

On Monday evening, residents placed balloons and candles outside the door of the apartment where the boy lived.

Clinton Township police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 586-493-7800.

You can watch Rod Meloni’s full story below.